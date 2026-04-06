Pindiz's captain Rizwan hopeful for turnaround as PSL 11 moves to Karachi

RawalPindiz's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 6, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed his hope that the upcoming Karachi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 would bring a change in fortune after they succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of leaders Multan Sultans here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

The Pindiz, making their PSL debut, have now lost each of their first four matches, with their latest against leaders Sultans inflicting further damage to their hopes to qualify for the playoffs, which will feature the top four teams after the completion of the league stage.

They are placed seventh in the standings, only ahead of fellow debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen due to a relatively superior net run rate, currently stands at a negative 1.625, and thus direly require a turnaround to revive their PSL 11 campaign.

Their next match is scheduled for April 10 against the previous edition's runners-up Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, which will host all of their remaining league-stage matches, and their captain Rizwan remained hopeful for the venue to turn their luck, while acknowledging that the side needs a fresh start.

"We definitely need a fresh start as we head to Karachi. We'll be looking to make some tactical adjustments based on the conditions there, and hopefully, our luck starts to turn as well," said Rizwan after Pindiz's seven-wicket defeat to the Sultans.

"In franchise cricket, making even a single change often necessitates a couple more to maintain the right balance, especially with the requirements for overseas players. However, whenever you step onto the field, the goal is always to go out with a balanced side," he added.

Reflecting on his side's inability to secure a triumph in the ongoing eight-team tournament, Rizwan asserted that the toss has been a significant factor behind the outcome of their previous three matches, insisting the ball gripping early on often pushes them around 20 runs behind, which eventually proves decisive in the outcome.

"There are many factors that simply aren't in your control—the toss being a major one," Rizwan stated.

"It has been a significant factor in our last three games; early on, the ball grips a tad, which often causes us to miss out on that crucial 10 to 20-run margin, and ultimately, that affects the final result," he concluded.