Nick Kyrgios defends Coco Gauff after racket-breaking controversy

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her quarter-final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on January 27, 2026. — Reuters

Nick Kyrgios has come out in support of Coco Gauff, who urged for extra privacy for players after a video of her smashing her racket on the floor at the Australian Open was broadcast to viewers worldwide.

Gauff’s frustration after a straight-sets loss to Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open quarter-finals was captured by cameras, and she was unhappy after knowing that.

World number three went behind a wall near the match call area inside the venue, where she was caught by camera, hitting the racket repeatedly against the floor.

"I tried to go somewhere where there were no cameras," the 21-year-old told reporters.

"I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments -- the same thing happened to Aryna (Sabalenka) after I played her in final of the U.S. Open -- I feel like they don't need to broadcast."

Nick Kyrgios, who is known for his outspoken nature, defended Coco Gauff, saying “she did nothing wrong”.

The 2022 Australian men's doubles title winner added that it was Gauff’s love for the game which drove her to perform such action.

“Look, for the sport to grow, it needs access—but not into every inch of our lives. There needs to be spaces where we can get away, relax, and let off some steam without being crucified for it. I stand with Coco; I think she did nothing wrong. She loves the game and showed how much it meant to her—what’s the issue?” Kyrgios said while speaking to Tennishead.