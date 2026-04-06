PSL 11 points table after Multan Sultans crush RawalPindiz

Multan Sultans' Arafat Minhas (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against RawalPindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 6, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: 2021 champions Multan Sultans registered a commanding seven-wicket victory over tournament debutants RawalPindiz in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Put into bat first, the Pindiz piled up a formidable total of 182/8 on the board in their 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by Sam Billings.

The wicketkeeper batter top-scored with a valiant 56 off 34 deliveries, hitting seven fours and a six, followed by Kamran Ghulam, who made a 24-ball 35 with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Faisal Akram was the standout bowler for the Sultans, taking four wickets for 31 runs in his four overs, followed by Arafat Minhas with two, while Muhammad Ismail and Peter Siddle chipped in with one apiece.

In turn, the 2021 champions comfortably chased down the 183-run target for the loss of three wickets and 22 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan, who top-scored with a blistering 68 off 38 deliveries, studded with five sixes and four fours.

He was closely followed by Josh Philippe, who made a 30-ball 56 with the help of six fours and three sixes. The duo also shared a 110-run partnership for the second wicket.

Following their back-to-back dismissals, skipper Ashton Turner and his deputy Shan Masood gave the final touches to the pursuit with an unbeaten 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Experienced pacer Mohammad Amir was the pick of the bowlers for the Pindiz, taking two wickets for 32 runs in his three overs, while youngster Mohammad Amir Khan could pick up one.

The seven-wicket victory marked Sultans' fourth in five matches and consolidated their top spot in the PSL 11 standings, moving two points clear of Karachi Kings, who are second with six points in three games.

On the contrary, the defeat extended RawalPindiz's losing streak to four matches and thus remained seventh in the standings due to a relatively superior net run rate than that of fellow debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, placed at the bottom with three losses in as many fixtures.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 0.941 Karachi Kings 3 3 0 0 6 0.486 Islamabad United 4 2 1 1 5 1.055 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 1.546 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 0.674 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -0.223 RawalPindiz 4 0 4 0 0 -1.625 Hyderabad Kingsmen 3 0 3 0 0 -2.077

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators hold the third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions with five, four, three and two points, respectively.