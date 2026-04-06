Vinicius Jr wants to stay at Real Madrid ‘for many years’

An undated photo of Vinicius Junior. — AFP

Vinicius Jr has reiterated that he wants to remain at Real Madrid “for many years to come” as the Brazilian forward nears the final year of his deal at Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old has endured a mixed season. In the first 16 matches of the campaign, he was without a goal and was booed by sections of the Bernabeu crowd.

However, Vinicius has since returned to form, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists in 44 matches in all competitions this season.

Vinicius has won two Champions League titles and three LaLiga trophies, along with several other major honours with Real Madrid since arriving at Bernabeu in 2018.

The Brazilian forward said that he is happy in Madrid and will renew the contract when the time is right.

"I hope I can stay for many years to come," Vinicius said. "We know what we all want, and when the time is right, we'll renew the contract. I'm happy here."

Vinicius added that he has learned a lot of things during all the chaotic time at the club, including the departure of the manager Xabi Alonso after seven months in charge due to reported internal tensions.

"I've grown as a person. I have a great rapport with Arbeloa and he's given me a real boost of confidence," he added.

According to reports, earlier this year, Vinicius requested a salary increase, allegedly to match that of former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe, which led to a breakdown in contract negotiations.

However, Real Madrid are still in favour of offering an extension that would keep him at the Bernabeu until 2030, with talks expected to resume this summer.