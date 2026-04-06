Arbeloa expects Real to bounce back against Bayern after LaLiga setback

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa during a press conference in the UEFA Champions League on March 16, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has said that they are thinking about winning only against “the most consistent team in Europe”, Bayern Munich, in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, following a damaging league defeat.

Real lost 2-1 to relegation-threatened Mallorca on Saturday, which dented their LaLiga title hopes as the defeat left them seven points behind leaders Barcelona in the table.

"I told them there was no time to dwell on what had happened," Arbeloa told reporters on Monday. "All we're thinking about is winning tomorrow."

Real Madrid will be against an opposition that is in great form, losing just one game in the Champions League league phase and finishing second.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern are nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and are the favourites against Real.

"They're aggressive in defence, they're fearless, they're brave, they mark their men very closely, they drop back at tremendous speed, with intensity, and with the pace they bring to the game," Arbeloa said.

"They're a very well-rounded team with plenty of weapons to cause damage. They're capable of scoring plenty of goals and have a defence in which everyone gets involved."

Arbeloa, however, is confident that Real's pedigree on Europe's biggest stage will again come to the fore.

"A Madrid side that has always stood up to top-class opponents," the Spaniard added.

"We're up against a team that's the most consistent in Europe and will really test us. Our history against this opponent is special. I'm sure we're in for a great night, just like against Manchester City."

Real reached the quarters with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory over City.