Hasaranga, Pathirana among 15 Sri Lanka players yet to take fitness tests

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka celebrates taking the wicket of Curtis Campher during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Ireland at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga are among 15 Sri Lankan cricketers with central contracts who have yet to complete mandatory fitness assessments, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed.

A further six players are understood to have failed at least one attempt.

Of the 45 centrally contracted players, only 24 have so far passed the tests. The reasons for non-participation vary, ranging from injuries to logistical issues.

However, the situations surrounding Hasaranga and Pathirana remain the most pressing, with the pair set to represent Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hasaranga’s case appears the most concerning, with an SLC source stating: “He has not yet requested a no-objection certificate [NOC].”

The 28-year-old leg-spinner has been sidelined since sustaining a left hamstring tear in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in February, and there is no clear timeline for when he will undergo his fitness evaluation.

Pathirana, who was also injured during the tournament – suffering a calf strain against Australia – is understood to have begun bowling in the nets as he steps up his recovery.

Sources close to the player are hopeful he will be in India for the IPL by mid-April.

Although no official date has been set for his SLC-mandated fitness test, the development suggests it is likely to take place within the next week.

SLC’s overhaul of its fitness culture has also been extended to the domestic National Super League tournament, which began on Monday.

The testing criteria there are less stringent; players are only required to complete a 2km run and a skinfold test, with no points allocated – they simply need to meet the minimum threshold.

By contrast, centrally contracted players must undergo a 20-metre sprint, a 5-0-5 agility test, and a counter-movement jump (CMJ), each offering between one and five points.

A further seven points are available for both the 2km run and the skinfold test. A total of 17 out of 29 points is required to pass.

Of the 87 players taking part in the domestic tournament, 23 have failed to meet the minimum fitness requirements and have been given a deadline of 19 April to pass.

Should they fail, they will be allowed to continue playing but will forfeit their match fees, and their future involvement in the tournament is also likely to be reviewed.