PSL 11: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bowl first against RawalPindiz

Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (centre) flips the coin as RawalPindiz's Mohammad Rizwan (right) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 6, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Leaders Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to field first against debutants RawalPindiz in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe (wk), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner (c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Dian Forrester, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan and Asif Afridi.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture marks the first-ever meeting between Sultans Pindiz as the latter are featuring in their maiden PSL edition.

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the Sultans are at the summit of the PSL 11 standings with six points in four matches, while the Pindiz are on a three-match losing streak.

Sultans kicked off their campaign with back-to-back victories over three-time champions Islamabad United and another debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, before suffering a 20-run defeat at the hands of holders Lahore Qalandars.

The Ashton Turner-led side forced their way back onto the winning track by registering a comfortable six-wicket victory over the previous edition's runners-up, Quetta Gladiators.



Pindiz, on the other hand, suffered defeats against Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and United in their first three games, respectively.

Multan Sultans: W, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

RawalPindiz: L, L, L