National Women's T20 Tournament: Invincibles crush Strikers to clinch sixth victory

Invincibles' Muneeba Ali poses with the prize cheque for Player of the Match award after their National Women's T20 Tournament match against Strikers at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore on April 6, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Captain Muneeba Ali's blistering half-century led Invincibles to a resounding six-wicket victory over Strikers in the 11th match of the National Women's T20 Tournament 2026 here at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground on Monday.

Strikers captain Nashra Sandhu's decision to bat first backfired as they could accumulate 161/7 in their 20 overs despite Aliya Riaz's blitz.

The middle-order top-scored for the Strikers with a quickfire 47 off 27 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six.

Besides her, the opening pair of Sadaf Shamas (33) and Dua Majid (30), and fellow middle-order batter Saira Jabeen (21) made notable contributions.

Momina Riasat was the standout bowler for Invincibles, taking three wickets for just 20 runs in his four overs, followed by Saima Malik, who bagged two wickets, while Tayyaba Imdad chipped in with one.

Set to chase a modest 162-run target, the Invincibles comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just four wickets and nine balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was their captain Muneeba, who top-scored with a quickfire 90 off just 55 deliveries, studded with 16 fours, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

She was supported by fellow opener Gull Feroza and middle-order batter Iram Javed, who made 23 and 34, respectively.

For the Strikers, Tasmia Rubab and Rabia Rani could bag two wickets each.

The victory marked the Invincibles' sixth victory in as many matches and consolidated their position at the summit of the National Women's T20 Tournament 2026, while it marked the Strikers' third defeat in four games.