Deontay Wilder issues warning to heavyweight division

Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora after their fight at O2 Arena in London on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

Deontay Wilder has claimed that the heavyweight division is nothing without him, and he’s gonna clean up the whole weight class.

Wilder defeated Derek Chisora at The O2 Arena on Saturday in his 50th fight.

Wilder was awarded a split-decision victory, with two judges scoring the bout 115–111, 115–113 in his favour, while a third judge saw it 115–112 for Chisora. It was the American boxer’s second victory on points.

Deontay totally dominated the 42-year-old Briton. He knocked Chisora down heavily in the eighth round and even sent him into the ropes while pressing for a stoppage.

After his victory over Chisora, Wilder said he is back and will get better over time.

“Many people doubted me, many people counted me out, many people threw dirt on my name, but you can’t throw dirt at someone who is chosen. I am chosen,” Wilder said.

“Each and every time I step into the ring, each and every time I train, I am getting better and better and better in myself. I am truly healed and I am truly back.”

Deontay Wilder added that he is gonna clean up the whole division, and the weight class is nothing without him.

“As long as these guys are in the heavyweight division, I’m here and you can call me Mr Clean because I’m gonna clean up the whole division,” he added.

“The heavyweight division is nothing without Deontay Wilder. The character that I bring, the things that I say, what other fighters do you know that make things go viral from the things that he say? I don’t know one.

“That being said, you need that type of character. Somebody that is real, somebody that is passionate about what he says and unapologetic for what he says.”