Saliva ban risks the future of fast bowling: Sohail Tanvir

Fast bowler Sohail Tanvir. Photo: AFP

Fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has said that the ban on applying saliva to shine the ball will make cricket more friendlier but insisted that the International Cricket Council (ICC) must provide an alternative in order to strike a balance.

Tanvir, while speaking to media in an online conference, said that the ban could risk the future of fast bowling unless the governing body allowed the use of a substance.

"The saliva ban is necessary at the moment and we don’t know how long this pandemic is going to continue.The ICC, however, will have to find some way to allow bowlers to use some alternate substance on the ball to shine it," he said.

Tanvir, who is known for his unorthodox bowling action, said that bowlers will have trouble in swinging the ball and thus could potentially risk the future of fast bowling.

READ: Ramiz Raja urges renewal of selection policy following saliva ban

"I'm afraid that such a situation will make fast bowlers helpless and batsman will be more comfortable against them. Why would a youngster opt to become a fast bowler if he’ll see pacers being smashed all over,” he said.

When asked about his non-inclusion in the team, for the upcoming tour of England, the fast bowler expressed disappointment but added that Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq has valid reason not to do so.

It is pertinent to mention that Tanvir last represented the Men in Green in 2017.

"I heard in the media that my name was being considered for white-ball cricket. It gave me hope that I will be picked but when I heard that I was not among the selected players, I was disappointed," he admitted.

"But it is understandable as Misbah said that only those players were being picked who could perform in both formats of the game. There's always next time. I haven’t given up hope."

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old advised selectors to make a squad with a mix of domestic, junior and senior players based off their performance rather than their age.

"Domestic performance should be respected and if a player is capable of winning the matches for Pakistan then don’t count his age. There are many who made comeback at age of 37 and did well for Pakistan," he said.

"I am not against the inclusion of juniors but these juniors should have some seniors around who can guide them and who can take pressure off them in tight situation."

Saliva ban risks the future of fast bowling: Sohail Tanvir