PSL 11: Luke Ronchi eager for Karachi action and culinary delights

Luke Ronchi of Islamabad United practices during a training session ahead of the Pakistan Super League final against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 24, 2018. — AFP

Islamabad United head coach Luke Ronchi has expressed his excitement ahead of the team’s upcoming matches in Karachi, revealing a keen sense of anticipation for both the cricketing challenge and the city’s renowned culinary offerings.

In a statement released across the franchise’s official social media channels, the former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter highlighted the vibrant atmosphere of the port city and the joy of returning to Pakistan, while also providing an update on the squad’s preparations.

“We are excited to be in Karachi. It’s a wonderful city, and I’m really looking forward not just to the cricket here, but the food as well,” Ronchi said.

The head coach also confirmed that the entire playing squad has reported for duty and outlined the team’s plans to acclimatise to local conditions.

“All 20 of our players have arrived, and we’ll begin our preparations from tomorrow to properly adjust to the conditions. As always, I’m thoroughly enjoying my time with Islamabad United here in Pakistan,” he added.

The 44-year-old is no stranger to the franchise, having previously played three Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons for United.

He featured in 31 matches for the side, scoring 1,020 runs at a formidable strike rate of 166.12, including ten half-centuries.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-time champions have made a solid start to their campaign in the ongoing 11th edition of the tournament.

The side, captained by Shadab Khan, currently sits in third place on the PSL 11 points table, with two wins, one defeat, and one washout from four games. They have accumulated five points and a net run rate of 1.055.

For the unversed, United will play their next match of the tournament against the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 9.