Multan Sultans vs RawalPindiz Live Score, PSL 11, MS vs RP Match 14

This collage of pictures shows Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (left) and RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan. — PSL

LAHORE: The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between former champions Multan Sultans and tournament debutants RawalPindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

This will be the first time both Sultans and Pindiz face each other in the PSL.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe (wk), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner (c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Dian Forrester, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan and Asif Afridi.