Carlos Alcaraz surprised by Jannik Sinner’s big decision after 'Sunshine Double'

This collage of photos shows Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz said that Jannik Sinner has surprised him with his decision to play the Monte Carlo Masters after completing the 'Sunshine Double'.

The World No.1 Spaniard is also looking forward to playing against the Italian at Monte Carlo, as they have yet to face each other this year.

Sinner claimed his maiden Indian Wells title, defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in the final, and completed 'Sunshine Double' by getting rid of Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 in the Miami Open final.

Alcaraz, who is the winner of this year’s Australian Open and Qatar Open, entered the 'Sunshine Double' as a clear favourite. However, he was stunned by Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells semifinal and in the Miami Open, the Spanish tennis star was shocked by Sebastian Korda in the third round.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz are now set to contest in Monte Carlo for the first Masters 1000 event of this year’s European clay swing.

Before the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz took part in a press conference, during which he praised Jannik Sinner's physical fitness and shared his thoughts on facing him in the Monte Carlo Masters.

"Honestly, I was surprised that Jannik, after Indian Wells, Miami, and the whole tour, came to Monte Carlo to play, but obviously that speaks to the great physical condition he's in right now, what he's capable of," Alcaraz said.

"Hopefully, we can play here in Monte Carlo, who knows, but obviously we haven't played together yet this year and I hope that happens on this clay court tour."



