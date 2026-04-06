Naseem Shah ruled out of PSL 11 for foreseeable future

RawalPindiz Naseem Shah celebrates after taking a wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 2, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The RawalPindiz franchise has suffered a major setback during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11, as fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out due to injury.

In a statement released by the team, management confirmed that Shah has been sidelined for the foreseeable future after sustaining a side injury during their recent clash against Karachi Kings.

The team’s medical staff are closely monitoring his recovery and are targeting a possible return towards the end of the tournament, subject to his rehabilitation progress and fitness clearance.

The Pindis stand firmly with the right-arm pacer during this challenging period and remain fully committed to supporting him through his recovery.

The franchise described his presence in the squad as invaluable and said they look forward to seeing him back on the field stronger than ever.

It is pertinent to mention that the 25-year-old had a poor start in the ongoing tournament, taking just one wicket against the Kings and going wicketless while conceding 51 runs in his first match for Pindiz.

For the unversed, the pacer faced a major setback at the start of the tournament after being found in breach of several clauses of the PCB central contract and social media guidelines, following a personal hearing conducted by a three-member Disciplinary Committee.

The controversy originated during the opening ceremony of the ongoing 11th edition of the tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium, which the Chief Minister of Punjab graced as the guest of honour.

During the event, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed Ms Maryam Nawaz and introduced her to the franchise owners, while she extended her best wishes to all competing teams.

The Chief Minister was also introduced to players from both sides ahead of the curtain-raiser.

Shortly afterward, a post from Naseem Shah’s ‘X’ account (formerly Twitter) attracted significant attention.

The now-deleted post, a quote retweet of a PCB media post showing Chairman Naqvi greeting Ms Nawaz, read: "Why is she being treat like the queen at Lords?"

Shah later clarified that his account had been hacked, stressing it was a security breach, not a personal statement. The PCB subsequently imposed a Rs20 million fine on the pacer.