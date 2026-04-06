ICC announces Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2026

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson of India during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Wankhede Stadium on March 03, 2026 in Mumbai, India. - ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the nominees for the Men's Player of the Month for March 2026, featuring Indian duo of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson along with South Africa's Connor Esterhuizen.

Although Samson was not initially in India’s starting XI for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, he delivered the performance of a lifetime once he was included in the side.

His match-winning knock of 97 not out against the West Indies in a must-win Super Eight game was followed by 89 against England in the semi-final and the same score against New Zealand in the final.

These exploits not only helped India defend their T20 World Cup crown but also secured the Player of the Tournament award for Samson.

Across the three crucial T20 internationals he played in March 2026, Samson amassed 275 runs at a staggering average of 137.50 and a remarkable strike rate of 199.27.

The opening batter’s colossal performances also earned him back-to-back Player of the Match awards and propelled him into the top 20 of the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings.

Bumrah once again demonstrated his value during the knockout stages of a major tournament, helping the hosts lift the T20 World Cup trophy on 8 March.

After an exceptional tournament overall, Bumrah took two wickets in the Super Eight clash against the West Indies, including the key scalp of the in-form Shimron Hetmyer.

India’s go-to bowler then delivered a riveting performance in the semi-final against England, a match in which every other bowler conceded more than 9.5 runs per over.

Conceding just eight and six runs in the 16th and 18th overs respectively, Bumrah proved to be the difference-maker. His figures of 4-0-33-1 helped restrict England, who fell just seven runs short while chasing 253.

The yorker specialist followed up with a four-wicket haul in the final against New Zealand, giving away only 15 runs in his four overs, and was named Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen enjoyed an impressive debut T20I series against New Zealand, scoring 200 runs across five matches at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 145.98.

Following a strong SA20 season, Esterhuizen began his international T20I career with an unbeaten 45 and brought up his first fifty in the format during the fourth match of the series, where he was named Player of the Match for his 57 off 33 balls.

He ended the series not only as the highest run-scorer but also struck a crucial 75 off 33 deliveries in the decisive fifth T20I, helping South Africa clinch the series 3-2 and claiming his second Player of the Match award in as many games.