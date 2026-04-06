'Quality player': Steve Smith heaps praise on Sahibzada Farhan

This collage features Multan Sultans batters Steve Smith (left) and Sahibzada Farhan. - PSL

LAHORE: Former Australian captain Steve Smith, who is representing Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, has hailed opener Sahibzada Farhan for his consistent performances and growing impact at the top of the order.

Sultans’ rise to the top of the PSL 11 points table has been driven by a flourishing opening partnership, with Smith heaping praise on Farhan following their convincing victory over Quetta Gladiators.

Speaking after the match, Smith highlighted the growing understanding between the pair, crediting their strong starts as a key factor behind the team’s success.

“My combination with Farhan has become quite strong. Our starts have been good. Farhan is a quality player,” Smith said during a light-hearted post-match interaction with fellow Australian teammate Peter Siddle.

The former Australia captain further underlined the importance of stability at the top of the order, noting that Farhan’s presence has brought consistency to the batting unit.

“The top-order batting with Farhan is going well. It’s good to see the partnership with him,” he added.

Smith was singled out for praise by his senior teammate. “Steve Smith played another brilliant innings; he never disappoints. It was great to see the partnership with Farhan,” Siddle said.

The conversation soon took a humorous turn as Smith jokingly addressed Siddle as “Chacha” (uncle), a nickname that gained popularity after being used by Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf during the Big Bash League.

Opening with a cheerful greeting, “Hi, Steve and Chacha,” Smith confirmed that Siddle is now widely known by the nickname within the squad, prompting smiles from both players.

Siddle has embraced the moniker in recent weeks, even referring to himself as the “foreign Chacha,” while labelling Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed as the “local Chacha,” adding a touch of humour to the dressing room environment.

Beyond the batting display, Smith also commended the team’s overall performance, particularly the effectiveness of the bowling unit.

“The spin bowling was very good. First, Nawaz bowled well, and then Arafat produced an extraordinary spell. Our captain also bowled well. The opposition could have scored over 160 runs, but we managed to restrict them and then chased the target well,” he said, reflecting on a well-rounded effort in the field.

Siddle echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of early decisions and conditions.

“Winning the toss was good, as always. We chose to bowl first, and for the first time, our bowling was excellent. The dew later in the evening also played a small part,” he remarked.

Smith also reserved special praise for Multan Sultans vice-captain Shan Masood, applauding his leadership and batting approach.

“Shan is getting better with every game. He has immense power in his shots. He waits for the right ball to play his shots, and it was a good chase,” Smith noted.

With one fixture remaining in Lahore before the team travels to Karachi, the right-handed batter expressed confidence in maintaining their upward trajectory in the tournament.

“I expect the team’s consistency to continue like this, and there will be further improvement,” he said.

The veteran Aussie pacer also remained optimistic about the team’s prospects moving forward, adding: “We have one more match in Lahore, which should be good, and then we will head to Karachi in a strong position.”