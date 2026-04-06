'Might find a blanket and sleep here,' says Ashton Turner on back-to-back PSL matches

Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner pictured bowling during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 5, 2026. – PSL

LAHORE: Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner couldn’t hide his amusement during the post-match presentation on Sunday, after his side secured their third win of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11, defeating the Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium.

When asked about the team’s next fixture — a swift turnaround against the Rawalpindi Kings at the same venue on Monday, forcing the Sultans to play back-to-back matches — Turner responded with a light-hearted quip.

“Might go and find somewhere to get a blanket and a pillow and sleep here — very short turnaround,” he said.

Reflecting on the victory, the all-rounder praised his team’s adaptability to changing conditions and their all-round performance, noting that tactical adjustments had been key.

“Slightly different conditions than the last two games. We did well in all three facets, which is satisfying,” he said. “I was probably going to bowl the first over, but we expected two left-handers at the top. Fair play to them — they changed that.”

He also stressed the importance of using spin options effectively during the powerplay and credited the positive team environment, highlighting contributions from both overseas and domestic players.

“We feel we’ve underutilised our spin in the powerplay. If conditions suit that, it’s a nice option. At the base of it, it’s helpful to have Australians in the camp, but more importantly, we’ve got good people — our domestic players and local support staff. The guys are playing with a smile on their face,” he concluded.

Turner’s decision to bowl first paid off handsomely, as a spin-heavy bowling attack restricted the 2019 champions to a modest total of 166-7 in their 20 overs.

Saud Shakeel top-scored for the Gladiators with a 41-ball 56, including six fours and a six, while Bevon Jacobs remained unbeaten on 49 off 31 deliveries, hitting four fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Nawaz led the Sultans’ bowling charge with impressive figures of three for 30 from four overs, while Arafat Minhas took two wickets and Turner chipped in with one.

In reply, Multan chased down the 167-run target with four wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare, courtesy of a blistering half-century from former Australia captain Steve Smith, who made 53 off 35 balls.

Experienced batter Shan Masood applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 46 off 30 deliveries.

For the Gladiators, Hasan Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets for 17 runs in two overs, while Alzarri Joseph and captain Saud Shakeel claimed one each.

The six-wicket victory marked the Sultans’ third win in four matches and lifted them to the top of the PSL 11 standings, above the Karachi Kings. Both sides have six points, but Multan boast a superior net run rate of 0.588.