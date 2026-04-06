PSL 11: Karachi Kings confirm return date for UAE pair Waseem, Khuzaima

Karachi Kings-bound UAE cricketers Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (left) and Muhammad Waseem pictured after arriving in Karachi for the Karachi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on April 5, 2026. — Instagram/i.khuzaim786

KARACHI: Former champions Karachi Kings have provided a fresh update on the return timeline of UAE players Muhammad Waseem and Khuzaima Bin Tanveer for the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Team director Haider Azhar confirmed that both cricketers will arrive back in Karachi on Tuesday and will be available for selection for the Kings’ next fixture against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday at the National Bank Stadium.

To further clarify, they will return on the 7th and shall be available for selection for the match on the 9th. https://t.co/nItQ8Sxvq0 — Haider Azhar (@HaiderAzhar) April 5, 2026

Earlier, sources within the Kings’ management had indicated that the duo had departed for their home country after being recalled by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Former captain Waseem and Khuzaima, both part of the Kings’ squad, were instructed by UAE cricket authorities to participate in the domestic D50 tournament.

Sources close to the matter confirmed that the board issued a direct directive for the players to return immediately and feature in the ongoing 50-over competition.

However, in a move that may offer some relief to the franchise, the two players are expected to rejoin Karachi Kings after playing two matches in the D50 tournament.

Permission has been granted for their return to the PSL side following the completion of those fixtures.

It is pertinent to mention that Waseem has so far played three PSL matches for his side—scoring a duck in the opener against Quetta Gladiators, 38 runs in his second game for Qalandars and 23 runs against RawalPindiz—while Khuzaima is yet to make his PSL debut.

For the unversed, David Warner-led Kings currently sit at the top of the PSL 11 points table with three wins in three matches, having six points and a net run rate of 0.486.