Akram Way, Akhtar Ave: Streets in Melbourne named after cricket greats

A housing estate project in Melbourne has named its streets after cricket legends which includes Pakistan’s own greats Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad and Shoaib Akhtar, SBS Hindi reported.

The estate is located in the western suburb of Rockbank. It’s developer Varun Sharma said that since naming the streets, inquires for the estate have doubled.

"As soon as they announced street names after cricketers, the inquiries doubled," said Sharma.

"Who would not like to live on Kohli crescent? You never know Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli might drive by the street when he is in Melbourne this December."

Some of the names include Akram Way, Miandad Street, Tendulkar Drive, Akhtar Avenue, Inzamam Street, Kohli Crescent, Sobers Drive and Dev Terrace.

"Street names in our City are usually submitted by developers and approved by Council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines," City of Melton Mayor Cr Lara Carli said.

"It seems these cricket-themed names are already popular with cricket fans in our community and beyond.

"It’s great to see a positive response to these names, and it’s something I’m sure the developer and surrounding residents can be proud of," Carli said.

Meanwhile, Vivek Handa, a property consultant based in Melbourne, said that it naming the streets after cricket legends was not enough to sway folks into buying properties.

"In my opinion, it doesn’t matter what the name of the street is. When people plan to buy land or house they check many other parameters. One should always look at how close the schools, transport, hospitals and supermarkets are rather than gushing over the street name," he said.

