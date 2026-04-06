Eddie Hearn reacts to Deontay Wilder's challenge to Anthony Joshua

This collage of photos shows Deontay Wilder/, Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn (right). — Screengrab/X

Eddie Hearn has reacted to Deontay Wilder calling out Anthony Joshua after the American’s victory over Derek Chisora at The O2 Arena.

Wilder was awarded a split-decision victory on Saturday, with two judges scoring the bout 115–111, 115–113 in his favour, while a third judge saw it 115–112 for Chisora. It was the American boxer’s second victory on points.

Deontay totally dominated the 42-year-old Briton. He knocked Chisora down heavily in the eighth round and even sent him into the ropes while pressing for a stoppage.

Following the match in the ring, Wilder said he is back and will get better over time.

"I'm a king and I showed that tonight," Wilder said in the ring.

"The punches are absorbed and I came back. It's all about having fun. I had to heal. It took a long time for me to heal, but I'm back. And I'm going to get better and better each and every time."

Anthony Joshua was at the ringside to witness the match, making him a potential future opponent.

Wilder, while passing Joshua on his way back to the dressing room following the fight, told him, "Let's do it."

Crucially, though, he didn't dismiss the idea, and when tensions had calmed, he refused to do so again in a separate interview with Fight Hub TV.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, was asked to respond to Deontay Wilder’s challenge, and he said there is a possibility of a fight.

"He [Wilder] said, 'Let's do it'. AJ just sort of stared him, ice-cold. But he could fight him, no problem,” Hearn said while speaking to Fight Hub TV.

"I thought he [Wilder] looked better [against Chisora]. I thought he looked better. Listen, Chisora's not easy. He's a tough man. He's not an easy guy to beat.

"I wasn't impressed with Wilder, but I was more impressed than I thought, if that makes sense."

The two-time world heavyweight champion, Joshua, was on the sidelines due to a fatal car crash in Nigeria in December in which he lost two teammates and close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

He has recently returned to training, but his comeback timeline is not known yet, as he is also emotionally recovering.