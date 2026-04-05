PSL 11: Saud highlights areas of concern after Gladiators' defeat against Sultans

Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel watches the ball after playing a shot during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 5, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel outlined the areas of improvement following their crushing six-wicket defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The previous edition's runners-up have thus far struggled to get going in the ongoing eight-team tournament, suffering three defeats in their four matches, which left them languishing in sixth place in the standings.

Put into bat first in their fourth assignment, the Gladiators' batting unit faltered against a spin-heavy Sultans' bowling attack and could accumulate 166/7 in their 20 overs despite Saud's anchoring half-century.

Nawaz spearheaded the Sultans' bowling charge with 3/30 in his four overs, while Arafat Minhas chipped in with two scalps, forcing the Gladiators to settle for a below-par total despite Bevon Jacobs's late blitz.

Reflecting on his team's performance in the recently concluded fixture, Gladiators captain Saud acknowledged that the opposition teams have "clearly noticed" their struggle against the spin.

One of the recurring issues for the Gladiators has been their trait of losing wickets in clusters, and their captain, Saud, deemed it a significant area of concern and asserted that they must address it to amass competitive totals.

"Teams have clearly noticed that they can attack us with spin, and we have seen them consistently bring their spinners on against our lineup," said Saud at the post-match presentation.

"Unfortunately, we lost early wickets again today, which forced us into playing a game of catch-up. Losing wickets in bunches is a significant area of concern for us right now, and it is something we must address and stop if we want to post competitive totals," he added.

After posting a below-par total on a batting-friendly surface of the Gaddafi Stadium, the Gladiators were further jolted by an untimely injury to their fast-bowling all-rounder Ahmed Daniyal, who had to be carried off the field on the penultimate delivery of their innings and was later taken to a hospital, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared.

Saud termed Daniyal's injury a major blow for his side, insisting that it stripped them of the luxury of having extra bowling options.

"It's a major blow when one of your main bowlers goes down early. It forces you to operate with only five bowlers and removes the luxury of having extra options or all-rounders to fall back on," Saud said.

"Other teams plan for those situations; they were able to attack our pacers while playing the spinners more calmly, knowing our resources were stretched thin," he concluded.

After an underwhelming start to their PSL 11 campaign here, the Gladiators will kick off the Karachi leg on Friday when they take on winless RawalPindiz at the iconic National Bank Stadium.