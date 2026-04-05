PSL 11 points table after Multan Sultans crush Quetta Gladiators

Multan Sultans' Arafat Minhas (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 5, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: 2021 champions Multan Sultans secured a resounding six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Sultans captain Ashton Turner's decision to field first paid dividends as their spinners-led bowling attack curtailed the 2019 champions to a modest total of 166/7 in 20 overs despite Saud Shakeel's anchoring half-century.

The skipper top-scored for the Gladiators with a 41-ball 56, laced with six fours and a six, followed by middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs, who made an unbeaten 49 off 31 deliveries, comprising four fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Nawaz spearheaded the Sultans' bowling charge with three wickets for just 30 runs in his four overs, followed by Arafat Minhas with two scalps, while captain Turner chipped in with one.

In response, the Sultans comfortably chased down the modest 167-run target for the loss of four wickets and 15 balls to spare, courtesy of Steve Smith's blistering half-century.

The former Australia captain top-scored for the Sultans with a brisk 53 off 35 deliveries, while experienced Shan Masood gave final touches to the pursuit with an unbeaten 46 off 30 deliveries.

Hasan Nawaz was the pick of the bowlers for the Gladiators, taking two wickets for 17 runs in his two overs, while Alzarri Joseph and skipper Saud could pick up one apiece.

The six-wicket victory marked the Sultans' third in four matches and lifted them to the summit of the PSL 11 standings, pushing down Karachi Kings.

Although both Kings and Sultans have six points each, the latter boast a superior net run rate of 0.588.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 4 3 1 0 6 0.588 Karachi Kings 3 3 0 0 6 0.486 Islamabad United 4 2 1 1 5 1.055 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 1.546 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 0.674 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -0.223 RawalPindiz 3 0 3 0 0 -1.414 Hyderabad Kingsmen 3 0 3 0 0 -2.077

On the other hand, the Gladiators succumbed to their third defeat in four matches and remained sixth in the standings with just two points and a negative net run rate of -0.223.

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi hold the third, fourth and sixth positions with five, four and three points, respectively, while RawalPindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen occupy the bottom two spots as the two debutant sides lost each of their first three matches.