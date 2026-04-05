PSV Eindhoven win title in Netherlands after Feyenoord draw

PSV Eindhoven players pose for a team group photo before the match at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on December 9, 2025. — Reuters

PSV Eindhoven clinched the Dutch football league Eredivisie title for the third successive year on Sunday, following their nearest challengers Feyenoord's failure to win at Volendam.

PSV, who had won 4-3 at home against Utrecht on Saturday, have secured an unassailable lead following Feyenoord's goalless draw against Volendam, with five matches left in this season’s Eredivisie.

PSV moved to 71 points from 29 games after Saturday's win, leaving Feyenoord requiring a win to keep their slim chances alive; however, the draw at Volendam left them with 54 points, 17 points behind.

The celebrations started in the streets of Eindhoven after PSV’s triumph, where fans had been waiting for the result of Feyenoord’s Sunday match.

Following Saturday’s victory, PSV were virtually assured the title thanks to their superior goal difference in the Eredivisie (+42 to Feyenoord’s +21), but Sunday's draw for Feyenoord confirmed PSV's success.

This marks the third occasion in the club’s history that PSV have won three titles in a row. They won four in a row between 1986 and 1989 and repeated the feat between 2005 and 2008. They now have 27 league titles, second only to Ajax Amsterdam's tally of 36.

PSV will play the group phase of the Champions League for the fourth successive time next season. The second-place team in the league also go into the 2026-27 group phase, and the third-place finishers into the third qualifying round.

Feyenoord are only one point ahead of surprise package NEC Nijmegen, with Twente moving up to fourth place after a 2-1 victory over Ajax away on Saturday.

PSV will be presented with the trophy on Tuesday at a ceremony at Philips Stadion.