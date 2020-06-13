Gautam Gambhir puts differences aside, prayers pour in for Shahid Afridi

Gautam Gambhir (L) and Shahid Afridi (R).

News of cricket legend Shahid Afridi's positive coronavirus diagnosis shook the cricket fraternity and well-wishes have been pouring in for the former cricketer's speedy recovery since.

Among many India's former cricketer Gautam Gambhir decided to momentarily brush his political enmity with Afridi under the carpet and hoped for the latter to recover soon.

"Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir said at Salaam Cricket 2020 as quoted by India Today.

Meanwhile many cricketers have given their regards via Twitter.

