PSL 11: Ahmed Daniyal 'taken to hospital' amid Gladiators-Sultans clash

Quetta Gladiators' Ahmed Daniyal (second from left) being carried off the field during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 5, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators' bowling all-rounder Ahmed Daniyal has been rushed to the hospital due to an injury during their ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Multan Sultans, underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Daniyal had to be carried off the field on the penultimate delivery of the Gladiators' innings as the bowling all-rounder slipped while completing a third run and hurt himself in the process.

Meanwhile, as per the development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the 28-year-old has suffered an injury to his right hamstring and was thus rushed to a nearby hospital.

Daniyal's participation in the ongoing PSL 11 fixture will be determined by the extent of his injury and the clearance from the Gladiators' medical team, the cricket board added.

"Quetta Gladiators' Ahmed Daniyal suffered a right hamstring injury while completing a third run on the fifth ball of the last over of their innings. He has been taken to hospital for further scans," the PCB said in a statement.

"His participation in the remainder of the ongoing Match 13 will be determined on the extent of injury and clearance from Quetta Gladiators' medical team."

Daniyal's unavailability for the second innings served as a major blow to the Gladiators, who set Sultans to chase a modest 167-run target despite a half-century by their captain Saud Shakeel as the 2021 champions had raced to 96/2 in eight overs, courtesy of Steve Smith.

The former Australia captain, currently unbeaten on 40 off just 19 deliveries, scripted the Sultans' high-flying start to the pursuit alongside fellow opener Sahibzada Farhan, who made a quickfire 32 off just 14 balls.