Joao Fonseca wants Neymar in Brazil's World Cup squad

An undated photo of Brazil's forward Neymar. — AFP

Brazil’s young tennis sensation Joao Fonseca has said that he wants to see Neymar Jr at the 2026 World Cup.

Brazilian football team, led by the likes of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. and Casemiro, are set to kick off their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

Neymar was omitted from Brazil’s squad by manager Carlo Ancelotti for recent warm-up matches that were part of the World Cup preparation.

Fonseca, the Brazilian tennis star, has also shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate related to Neymar’s inclusion in the World Cup squad.

“I think Brazil can have a good World Cup,” Fonseca said ahead of the Monte Carlo Masters, as reported by ESPN Tennis.

“Regarding the controversy, I’m in favor of Neymar going to the Cup, especially because of the experience he brings.

“I’m not a football expert, it’s just my opinion, but I’ll be cheering for Brazil to win.”

Neymar is the record goal scorer for Brazil with 79 and has featured in the three FIFA World Cups.

The Brazilian forward recently voiced his disappointment about being left out of Brazil’s most recent squad during a live broadcast of a Kings League Brazil game.

“I’m going to speak out here, because I can’t just let this pass,” Neymar said, as reported by ESPN.

“Obviously I’m upset and sad not to have been selected. But the focus remains the same, day after day, training session after training session, match after match.

“We’ll achieve our goal. There’s still one final squad announcement to go and the dream lives on. That’s it, we’re in this together.”

Neymar has not featured for Brazil since October 2023, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

Despite having good performances for Santos in recent months, he has yet to convince national team coach Ancelotti of a place in the squad for the World Cup.