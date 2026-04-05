Imam-ul-Haq clears air on viral post regarding marriage

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan's top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq has issued a clarification on his viral post, in which he described getting married in this generation as "actually scary", insisting it was just a general observation.

Imam, who tied the knot to Oslo-based Pakistani actress Anmol Mehmood in November 2023, posted a cryptic post on his Instagram stories earlier this week, in which he termed getting married as scary.

"Jokes aside, getting married in this generation is actually scary," Imam had posted on the social media platform.

The post quickly gained traction, with cricket fans speculating that the left-handed batter was facing troubles in his married life, while some claimed that the 30-year-old had unfollowed his wife, Anmol, on Instagram.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the national cricketer has issued a thorough clarification, stressing that his post was only about what he saw on social media and not about his personal marriage.

He further confirmed that his relationship with wife Anmol was "perfectly fine" before urging fans to avoid speculating or spreading rumours without confirmation.

"You [all] took that post way too seriously just to clarify my recent post was a general observation about what we're seeing on social media these days, not about my own marriage," Imam wrote on Instagram.

"Everything's perfectly fine on my side, Alhamdulillah.

"Please avoid speculating or spreading [rumours] without any confirmation next time!!"

— Instagram/@imamulhaqofficial

Imam-ul-Haq, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2017 against Sri Lanka, has thus far represented the Green Shirts in 26 Tests, 75 ODIs and two T20Is, accumulating 4860 runs across formats with the help of 12 centuries and 30 fifties.

His last appearance for Pakistan, however, came in February 2025 in an away ODI series against New Zealand.