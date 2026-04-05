Justin Verlander placed on IL, will miss start against Cardinals

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland on March 12, 2026. — Reuters

Justin Verlander was scheduled to make his home first start in a Detroit Tigers uniform since August 20, 2017, against the St. Louis Cardinals. However, the 43-year-old right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list due to left hip inflammation.

Verlander said the injury wasn't serious, but the organisation didn't want to take any chances this early in the season.

"It's frustrating for me, obviously," he said. "I also know a lot of fans were excited about [Sunday] night."

Verlander won the first of his three Cy Young Awards in 2011 with the Tigers. He pitched in Detroit from 2005-17 and later played for the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants before returning to Detroit as a free agent. Of his 266 career wins, 183 came as a member of the Tigers.

Right-hander Keider Montero was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and is expected to take the mound in Verlander's place during the finale of a three-game series.

The team had marketed the nationally televised event as Verlander's long-awaited return, but the fans and TV audience will have to settle for Montero's 29th start in a Tigers uniform.

Montero was 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 20 appearances with Detroit last season, including 12 starts. He gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings of relief in his lone career outing against the Cardinals last May, but didn't figure into the decision in the 11-4 loss.

"We didn't anticipate needing rotation help this week," manager A.J. Hinch said. "But it came up and we have someone who arguably could have been on the team from the get-go. And now he gets an opportunity to help us. We're very lucky to have someone of his caliber, who's pitched in some of the biggest moments in the last couple of years to come up and be ready to go."

The Tigers will be looking for a sweep. Detroit's bats heated up on Saturday, as it clobbered four home runs in an 11-6, rain-delayed victory.

Kerry Carpenter, Zach McKinstry, Gleyber Torres and Matt Vierling each supplied their first home runs of the season. The Tigers had just two home runs, both by catcher Dillon Dingler, in their first seven games.

Montero will be opposed by right-hander Kyle Leahy (0-1, 7.20 ERA). In his first start this season, Leahy gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings in a 4-2 to the New York Mets on Monday.

"I made a lot of good pitches with runners on, but then I made some not-great pitches to let those runners get on," Leahy said. "Definitely, a lot to learn from this one and be better as it goes."

Leahy's fastball velocity went down from the first inning, when he averaged 95.8 mph. It was closer to 93 mph the rest of the way. Leahy is still getting used to starting after being used as a reliever his first three seasons.

"That's just part of the transition for my body getting used to this again," Leahy said. "I felt really good early, and I thought I pitched with not my best stuff (Monday) and still competed as hard as I could. That's just a build-up thing, and hopefully I'll be better off as the year goes."

Leahy has made two relief appearances against Detroit in his career and was tagged with a loss both times. His ERA in those games is 10.13 after allowing three runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings.