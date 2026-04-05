PSL 11: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (centre) flips the coin as Multan Sultans' Ashton Turner (right) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 5, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: 2021 champions Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Khawaja Nafay (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Bevon Jacobs, Ahmed Daniyal, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.

Head-to-head

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have come face-to-face 15 times in the marquee league, and the former lead the head-to-head record with nine victories, while the 2019 champions have six to their name.

Their last meeting came in the landmark 10th edition of the PSL, which the Gladiators won narrowly by two wickets. Earlier in the tournament, the Gladiators also registered a perfect 10-wicket victory over the Sultans.

Matches: 15 Multan Sultans: 9 Quetta Gladiators: 6

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with not all, but similar momentum as the Sultans have two victories in their first three matches of the PSL 11, while the Gladiators tasted triumph once in as many games thus far.

Gladiators got off to an unwanted start to their campaign as they suffered a 14-run defeat against Karachi Kings. The former champions crushed rock-bottom Hyderabad Kingsmen to register their first victory before succumbing to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Islamabad United.

Sultans, on the other hand, made a flamboyant start to their campaign as they beat United and Kingsmen in their first two games, but failed to stretch their winning streak as they lost their subsequent fixture against defending champions Lahore Qalandars by 20 runs.

Multan Sultans: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Quetta Gladiators: L, W, L, L, W