'I will be the last to go': Aminul Islam vows to remain BCB President

Newly-elected President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Aminul Islam Bulbul, speaks during a press conference in Dhaka on October 6, 2025. — AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam has insisted he will remain in his post, despite mounting turmoil within the organisation and the submission of a damning report on election malpractice to the government.

An investigation into allegations of malpractice and abuse of power during the board elections held last October has now formally submitted its findings to the Bangladeshi authorities.

The BCB is facing escalating pressure from the country’s sports ministry, which has raised questions over the validity of the last board election, Bangladesh’s failure to qualify for the T20 World Cup earlier this year, and claims of political interference and favouritism within the board.

The crisis deepened this week as four directors resigned in the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of departures since January to six.

Amid mounting pressure from the Bangladeshi government and calls for his resignation, Aminul remained resolute about retaining his position. Speaking on Saturday, Aminul struck a defiant tone.

"I will sit in my chair, what else can I do? I will be the last person to go," he said. "I have a very good, dedicated and honest team [in the BCB]. I want to serve Bangladesh cricket with this team.

"Nobody is indispensable. I was the only Bangladeshi to work at the ICC. I am not saying I am something huge, but I am sitting here because of my experience. I left everything to be here to support my country. If this is no longer mine, I will look at another path. But I want to support my country."

Regarding the investigation, Aminul explained that he had not met the committee members in person due to clashing schedules, but had submitted a written response.

He maintained that his only involvement in the election process was writing to divisions and districts requesting names of councillors, as most had not sent them via the ad-hoc committees.

"I didn't face the committee. I was busy in two separate meetings, so the dates clashed with their schedule for me. I gave them my reply in writing," he said.

"I wasn't involved with anything else in the board elections. I was involved in one area, which is now under investigation. I will not go into the details, but I can say that the ad-hoc committee runs the district sports organisation, according to our constitution. It is clearly stated that the names of councillors should come from within the ad-hoc committee.

"When only three names came from within those ad-hoc committees, we were forced to write to them again. We said, please send the names from within your ad-hoc committee. That is the only thing I was involved in."

Aminul was appointed BCB president in May 2025, replacing Faruque Ahmed as the government-endorsed director on the board. At the time, he described his role as a "quick T20 innings", but he later contested the October elections and was formally elected as president.

The former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal withdrew from that race after alleging that Aminul had engaged in malpractice and abuse of power during the electoral process.