Ben Stokes outlines pathway for England call-up

England's Ben Stokes reacts during the presentation ceremony at the end of the fifth Ashes cricket Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 8, 2026. — AFP

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has outlined the ongoing domestic red-ball season as the pathway to an England call-up, as the national side prepares for a much-anticipated home summer.

Speaking about the County Championship season, Stokes highlighted the opportunities it provides for domestic players across the country.

"I think it's a great opportunity for a lot of people around the country," Stokes said.

Reflecting on the depth of talent in English cricket, the all-rounder also pointed out that many promising players are emerging through the national system.

He further emphasised the strength and potential of England’s current talent pool, describing it as one of the best in recent years.

"Obviously, we had the Lions in Australia at the same time as we were, so you look at some of the players that are coming through that system at the moment.

"The talent that we have in England is just unquestionable. The pool of players, the talent that we have, it's probably as good as it's been in a very long time,” he added.

Stokes was expected to feature for Durham in the County Championship but is currently recuperating from a broken cheekbone, sustained while assisting in the nets back in February and is expected to return to action by May.

"The first six or seven weeks of Championship cricket, I think it's going to be a very big one and people should use that as an opportunity to push their case as far forward as they possibly can and I hope they're giving themselves the best chance of coming up for selection when we get together to do that," he stated.

The 34-year-old last featured for England in January, when the visitors were beaten 4-1 by Australia in the Ashes Down Under.

England currently sit seventh in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, having suffered six defeats from ten outings in the ongoing cycle.

At home, they will next face New Zealand in a three-match Test series in June. The first fixture between the two sides will be played at Lord's, starting on 4 June.