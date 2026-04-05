Sri Lanka A crush New Zealand A in One-Day series opener

Sri Lanka A's Milan Rathnayaka (left) and Sahan Arachchige bump fists during their first One-Day against New Zealand A at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on April 5, 2026. — Sri Lanka Cricket

GALLE: A collective batting performance, followed by Wanuja Sahan's five-wicket haul, helped Sri Lanka A outclass New Zealand A by 140 runs in the first One-Day of the three-match series here at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand captain Max Chu's decision to field first backfired as the home side piled up a formidable total of 261 before getting bowled out in 49.2 overs.

Leading the way for the hosts was opening batter Kamil Mishara, who top-scored with a blistering 71 off 49 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and a six, followed by captain Sahan Arachchige and Milan Rathnayaka, who chipped in with 66 and 53, respectively.

For the Blackcaps, Kristian Clarke and Adithya Ashok bagged two wickets each, while Dale Phillips, Tim Pringle, Muhammad Abbas, Simon Keene and Ben Lister could make one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 262-run target, the visitors could accumulate 121 before getting bowled out in 28.4 overs.

Opening batter Phillips remained the top-scorer for New Zealand A with a brisk 17-ball 30, while his fellow opener Rhys Mariu (19), Clarke (18), Abbas and Keene, 11 each, could amass double figures against a Sahan-led Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Sahan returned astonishing bowling figures of 5/13 in his 6.4 overs and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

His brilliance was backed by Sonal Dinusha, who bagged two wickets, while Ravindu Fernando chipped in with one scalp.

The resounding 140-run victory gave Sri Lanka A 1-0 lead in the three-match home series against New Zealand, the second fixture of which is scheduled to be played in Hambantota on Wednesday.