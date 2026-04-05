Lahore Qalandars promise to fulfil young boy's wish after viral video

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi is pictured during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 captains’ photoshoot at Jinnah Library in Lahore on March 25, 2026. — PCB

The management of three-time PSL champions, the Lahore Qalandars, has pledged to grant the heartfelt wish of a young boy from Gujranwala, following a deeply moving video that went viral on social media.

The child, identified as Farzan, a resident of Qila Didar Singh in Gujranwala, has been courageously battling a tumour for the past four years.

In an emotional video message, Farzan expressed his admiration for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, saying, “My name is Farzan, and I am a huge fan of Lahore Qalandars. My greatest wish is to meet Shaheen Shah Afridi. Does he have time for me?”

یہ بچہ جو کے چار سال سے ٹیومر کے خلاف جنگ لڑ رھا ھے ۔وہ لاھور قلندر کا بڑا فین ھے اور اس کی شدید خواہش ھے کے شاہین شاہ آفریدی سے ملے ۔ میں نے سمجھایا کے یہ مشکل ھے مگر اس کے کہنے اور ضد پر یہ کوشش کر رھا ھوں پلیز شیر کر دیں@iShaheenAfridi @lahoreqalandars@TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/Ef21wjE2Bo — رضوان کاشف رضی (@razi6588) April 4, 2026

The video, which touched the hearts of many online, quickly caught the attention of the Lahore Qalandars’ management. In response, the team’s officials released a statement confirming that they had received the boy’s message.

“We have received the child’s message,” the management said. “We invite this brave young fan to attend a match in Lahore so that he can meet his favourite player, Shaheen Shah Afridi.”

The management further confirmed that Farzan would be invited to upcoming matches held in Lahore and would also be presented with a signed shirt bearing the names of the players, along with a special memento from his hero, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

On a lighter note, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also tweeted on X, urging fans to help obtain contact information for Farzan.

“Plz share his contact details,” Afridi wrote.

Plz share his contact details — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 5, 2026

It is pertinent to mention that the Shaheen-led Qalandars currently sit third in the PSL 11 points table, with two wins and one defeat from three games, two points, and a net run rate of 1.546.

The defending champions are scheduled to play their next match of the tournament against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium in Karachi on April 9.