Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 11, QG vs MS Match 13

This collage of pictures shows Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (left) and Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner. — PSL

LAHORE: The 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 was played between former champions Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Historically, the two teams have faced each other 15 times in the PSL, with the Sultans leading the head-to-head record with nine wins, while the Gladiators have registered six victories.

Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Bevon Jacobs, Ahmed Daniyal, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Multan Sultans: Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe (wk), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner (c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.