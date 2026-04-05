ECB calls back two UAE players from Karachi Kings: sources

An undated picture of Karachi Kings wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Waseem. — X/@KarachiKingsARY

KARACHI: Two cricketers representing the Karachi Kings in the ongoing 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have departed for their home country after being recalled by the Emirates Cricket Board, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

Khuzaima Bin Tanveer and former captain Muhammad Waseem, both of whom were part of the Kings squad, have been instructed by the UAE cricket authorities to participate in the domestic D50 tournament.

Neither the Karachi Kings management nor the Emirates Cricket Board has issued an official statement on the matter at the time of this report.

Sources close to the development confirmed that the board issued a direct directive for the players to return immediately and feature in the ongoing 50-over domestic competition.

However, in a move that may offer some relief to the franchise, the two players are expected to rejoin the Karachi Kings after playing two matches in the D50 tournament.

Permission has been granted for their return to the PSL side following the completion of those fixtures.

The Karachi Kings are next scheduled to face Peshawar Zalmi on 9 April in Karachi. Whether Khuzaima and Waseem will be available for that clash remains subject to their availability after the domestic commitments in the UAE.

It is pertinent to mention that Waseem has so far played three PSL matches for his side—scoring a duck in the opener against Quetta Gladiators, 38 runs in his second game for Qalandars and 23 runs against RawalPindiz—while Khuzaima is yet to make his PSL debut.

For the unversed, David Warner-led Kings currently sit at the top of the PSL 11 points table with three wins in three matches, having six points and a net run rate of 0.486.