John Higgins suffers career-worst defeat to Zhao Xintong

An undated picture of Zhao Xintong of China. — WST

John Higgins experienced the most significant defeat of his 34-year professional career, losing 10-1 to Zhao Xintong of China in the semi-finals of the Tour Championship in Manchester.

Higgins, a four-time world champion and defending titleholder, was unable to match Zhao’s performance, as Zhao produced 11 breaks of 50 or more, including a century.

Higgins avoided a complete shutout by winning the tenth frame; however, Zhao secured victory in the following frame with a break of 85.

At age 50, Higgins has previously lost by nine-frame margins, such as a 13-4 defeat to Stephen Hendry at the 2012 World Championship and an 18-9 loss to Judd Trump at the 2019 Crucible final.

However, he had not previously experienced a defeat of this magnitude in a best-of-19 contest.

Zhao, aged 29, expressed satisfaction at reaching the final.

"I played well and I am very happy to reach the final," said Zhao.

"My cueing was very good. I tried not to think too much - I just enjoyed the table and concentrated on the balls.

"This season I have been in four finals and I am enjoying every moment and trying to get better.

"To play Judd in a final for the first time will be a big moment for me. It will be very tough."

Zhao will compete against world number one Judd Trump in Sunday’s final, marking their first encounter at this stage of the tournament.

Zhao aims to become the first player to win all three events in the Players Series within a single season, having already secured the World Grand Prix and Players Championship titles in February.

A victory would elevate Zhao to a career-high fourth position in the world rankings, concluding a season in which he has reached six finals and won five.