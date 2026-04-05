Former Brazil midfielder Oscar retires due to heart condition

An undated picture of Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar. — Reuters

Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar has announced his retirement from professional football after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

The 34-year-old, who most recently played for Sao Paulo, was hospitalised in November after a heart-related incident at the club’s training facility.

Doctors diagnosed him with vasovagal syncope, a form of fainting from low blood pressure and heart rate.

He has decided to terminate his contract in Sao Paulo, which still had 2 years remaining, due to his heart condition.

"I wanted to do more for Sao Paulo, I wanted to play more. I think I had both the footballing ability and the age to play more, but unfortunately this happened," Oscar posted on the club's social media.

"Now I'm going to retire and continue supporting Sao Paulo, continuing my life as a fan.

"I am ending my career here at Sao Paulo, a career that has taken me to many places, practically all over the world."

Oscar began his professional career at Sao Paulo, then moved to Chelsea in 2012. He won the Europa League, Premier League, and League Cup in England.

He scored 38 goals in 203 appearances for Chelsea before joining Shanghai Port, where he won three Chinese Super League titles.

After nearly a decade abroad, Oscar returned to Sao Paulo in January 2025, fulfilling a three-year deal with the club where his career began. He expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support, particularly during this challenging period.

Oscar retires with 48 caps for Brazil and a career of domestic and international honours.