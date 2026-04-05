Los Angeles Lakers hit by Austin Reaves' injury as playoff push looms

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves passes around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort during the first quarter at Paycom Center on Apr 2, 2026. — Reuters

DALLAS: The Los Angeles Lakers have suffered another blow to their playoff hopes, with Austin Reaves ruled out for the remainder of the regular season after sustaining a Grade 2 left oblique injury.

The team confirmed the injury on Saturday, with sources indicating Reaves is expected to miss about a month.

Reaves, who left the court during Thursday’s 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder after overextending his left side, had initially returned to finish the game with a team-high 15 points.

An MRI confirmed the severity of the injury following a mix-up that saw the first scan target the wrong area.

The setback comes just days after the Lakers learned that star guard Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks would miss the remainder of the regular season due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Despite the absences, coach JJ Redick remains determined.

"Our mission, it hasn't changed," Redick said. "The rest of these guys and my staff, we're going after the 3-seed and we're going to try to win a playoff series. And we'll see what happens with Luka."

LeBron James acknowledged the challenge ahead, emphasising the need for a collective effort.

With Reaves and Doncic sidelined, James, Kennard and Hachimura are expected to shoulder the offensive load, while Redick plans to expand the rotation with Bufkin, Smith Jr. and Knecht from the G League.

The Lakers, at 50-27, lead the Nuggets, Rockets and Timberwolves by a narrow margin with five games left against Dallas, Oklahoma City, Golden State, Phoenix and Utah.