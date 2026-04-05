Deontay Wilder issues challenge to Anthony Joshua after win at The O2 Arena

Derek Chisora in action against Deontay Wilder at O2 Arena in London on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

Deontay Wilder has called out Anthony Joshua following a unanimous decision victory over veteran Derek Chisora at The O2 Arena on Saturday.

Wilder was awarded a split-decision victory, with two judges scoring the bout 115–111, 115–113 in his favour, while a third judge saw it 115–112 for Chisora. It was the American boxer’s second victory on points.

Deontay totally dominated the 42-year-old Briton. He knocked Chisora down heavily in the eighth round and even sent him into the ropes while pressing for a stoppage.

Following the match in the ring, Wilder said he is back and will get better over time.

"I'm a king and I showed that tonight," Wilder said in the ring.

"The punches are absorbed and I came back. It's all about having fun. I had to heal. It took a long time for me to heal, but I'm back. And I'm going to get better and better each and every time."

Anthony Joshua was at the ringside to witness the match, making him a potential future opponent.

Wilder, while passing Joshua on his way back to the dressing room following the fight, told him, "Let's do it."

The American also paid tribute to his opponent’s toughness after his win.

"I had an adorable opponent. I knew Derek was going to bring everything he had," Wilder said afterwards.

"In the ring I saw his temple start to swell, I said 'you've got to live for your kids'. Too many lives have been lost in this ring, nobody gives a damn about us. Us fighters have to look out for each other.

"Tonight, I looked out for him, I want him to live for his kids. It's time for us to take care of each other. I have seven of my own, those are my best friends."