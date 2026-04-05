PSL becomes 'best market for investment', says PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi (left) and Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Salman Naseer pictured during the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 4, 2026. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Board of Governors (BoG) has expressed its gratitude following a record-breaking franchise auction for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi declaring that the league has become a premier destination for investment.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Naqvi, the board formally approved the annual audited financial statements for the 2024–25 fiscal year.

“The PSL has now become the best market for investment,” Naqvi said after the 82nd BoG meeting, held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. “The time is not far when the PSL will become the world’s number one league.”

Several key decisions and endorsements were also made, including the approval of the PCB’s procedural rules in line with the ICC Global Anti-Corruption Code.

The board gave the green light to a letter of intent regarding cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation for the development of a cricket stadium in Jeddah. Additionally, the re-demarcation and renaming of various zones in Lahore were approved.

The Board of Governors paid tribute to Abdullah Khurram Niazi, who has been serving as Director of Domestic Cricket, for his significant role in promoting domestic cricket.

Naqvi praised Abdullah Khurram Niazi’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the domestic cricket structure, highlighting his consistent efforts and hands-on approach over the past two years.

“Over the past two years, Abdullah Khurram Niazi has worked day and night for the promotion of domestic cricket,” Naqvi stated.

The BoG also recorded its appreciation for the record-breaking franchise auction for PSL Season 11, hailing it as a major milestone for the league.

Naqvi reiterated his confidence in the league’s trajectory, adding that the overwhelming response from investors signals a bright future for Pakistani cricket on the global stage.

This year’s edition marked a new phase in the league’s history by expanding from six to eight teams, with new brands Sialkot and Hyderabad taking centre stage during the star-studded auction on 8 January.

One of the two new PSL franchises was sold to Kingsmen (FKS Group), with the owner choosing to name the team Hyderabad during a historic auction at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

The company, owned by Mr Fawad Sarwar, emerged as the winning bidder with an offer of Rs1.75 billion ($6,247,500), successfully taking the helm of the new franchise, which was later named Hyderabad Kingsmen.

Sialkot became the eighth PSL side after being acquired for a record Rs1.85 billion by OZ Developers at the auction held in Islamabad. The franchise was later rebranded as Sialkot Stallionz.

Following Ali Tareen’s departure from the Multan Sultans franchise, the PCB sought a new owner.

In February, the bidding war intensified following a final call, with Walee Technologies returning with a staggering bid of Rs2.45 billion and subsequently changing its team name to “RawalPindiz.”

However, the situation did not end there. Sialkot Stallionz was officially rebranded as Multan Sultans following a majority takeover by CD Ventures on 3 March.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference attended by Naseer, franchise owner Hamza Majeed and CD Ventures chief Gohar Shah.

CD Ventures acquired a majority stake in the franchise, which had originally been purchased by OZ Developers for Rs1.85 billion at the PSL auction in January.

Naseer revealed that, following the latest developments, the franchise’s valuation has risen to Rs2 billion annually.