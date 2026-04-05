Robert Lewandowski’s late strike sends Barcelona seven points clear over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski struck an 87th-minute winner as Barcelona edged past 10-man Atletico Madrid, extending their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points.

The game at Camp Nou was tense and full of fouls. After Atletico Madrid went down to ten players early in the second half, when Nico Gonzalez was sent off for stopping Lamine Yamal’s clear chance to score, it looked like Barcelona might have to settle for a draw.

Atletico Madrid took the lead in the 39th minute with a goal from Giuliano Simeone, the manager’s son. Just three minutes later, Marcus Rashford levelled the score by putting the ball through goalkeeper Juan Musso’s legs.

Barcelona had several chances to go ahead before halftime, including a big opportunity missed by substitute Marc Bernal in stoppage time. Early in the second half, Gerard Martin was first given a red card for a tackle on Thiago Almada, but after a VAR review, it was changed to a yellow card.

Atletico Madrid defended well, but Barcelona kept pushing forward. Juan Musso made a great save to stop Ferran Torres.

In the end, Lewandowski scored the winner when Musso could not hold Joao Cancelo’s shot, and the ball bounced off Lewandowski’s shoulder into the goal.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praised his team’s determination and stressed the importance of staying focused for the rest of the season and the upcoming Champions League quarter-final.

With eight games left, Barcelona now have 76 points. Real Madrid, their closest rivals, are still on 69 after a surprise loss to Mallorca.

Atletico Madrid are in fourth place with 57 points and will play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou later this week.