Sarfaraz Ahmed eyes national return with 'stellar performance' in England

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed says that he is determined to make his return to the national team. Photo: AFP

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he is determined to cement his place in the national team once more after he was named in the 29-member squad for their upcoming tour of England.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was revoked of his captaincy and dropped from the national team in October last year. Since then, he missed out on a series against Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sarfaraz, in an online media session, said that it was naturally disappointing for any regular team member to be sidelined but revealed that domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League 2020 helped him regain some of his lost form.

"Every human makes mistakes. I may have made some too and that’s why I was dropped from the team. I am positive about the opportunity now and I will give my best whenever I get the chance in order to regain my regular place in the team," he said.

"I want to make my comeback memorable with a stellar performance for the team,” he aimed.

READ: Pakistan always have a chance, Misbah-ul-Haq positive ahead of England tour

He admitted that his tenure as captain saw his numbers drop but said that being axed gave him the much needed break in order for him to develop his own skill set.

"Ups and downs are part and parcel of a player’s career,"he said.



"When I was captain, I was more focused on how the team performed but now I will be able to focus on my own performance."

While the 33-year-old is part of the team as a back-up wicket keeper to Mohammad Rizwan, the former skipper was nonchalant over being second choice.

"As far as being a back-up wicket keeper is concerned, I am not worried about being the first or second choice. I am happy that I am back in the team and having two wicket keepers is good for the team. We have seen this in past with Moin Khan and Rashid Latif," he said.



When asked over his return to the dressing as a regular player Sarfaraz said the change did not affect him.



READ: Azhar Ali optimistic over tour of England amid virus challenges

"I always remained grounded even when I was the captain and that’s why there won’t be any issue for me to stay around as a normal player," he said.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz expressed confidence over the star-studded coaching staff and said that it was a great opportunity to learn from stalwarts like Younis Khan, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Pakistan will play three Tests and T20I from August 5 to September 1.

Sarfaraz Ahmed eyes national return with 'stellar performance' in England