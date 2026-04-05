Lauren Price retains welterweight titles, eyes Claressa Shields superfight

Lauren Price in action against Stephanie Pineiro Aquino in Cardiff International Arena on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

Lauren Price overcame adversity to retain her welterweight world titles with a hard-fought points victory over Stephanie Pineiro in Cardiff, before calling out American star Claressa Shields for a future superfight.

The 31-year-old Welsh fighter was left bloodied after suffering a severe cut in the fifth round following an accidental clash of heads.

Despite the setback, Price showed resilience and determination, battling through to the final bell and earning a unanimous decision from the judges, with scorecards reading 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92.

Pineiro, previously unbeaten, proved a stern test. The Puerto Rican started brightly and held her own in the early rounds, but Price’s speed and precision gradually took control of the contest.

The champion dominated key exchanges, particularly in the later rounds, finishing strongly despite the visible damage.

After the bout, Shields entered the ring to face off with Price, fuelling speculation of a blockbuster clash between the two Olympic champions.

Price expressed her desire to face the American, even suggesting a two-fight arrangement spanning both the United States and Wales.

"I want the biggest fights in boxing, and what a great honour it would be to share the ring with Shields," said Price.

"It makes for a great fight, but not just one fight. I said to her tonight, 'Let's do it, I'll come to America and then you come to Wales,' and she shook on it. So hopefully we can make that happen.

"It is why I'm in the game, I want to fight the best. Credit to Shields - I respect her - but I back myself!"

Shields, a multi-weight world champion with an unbeaten professional record, welcomed the challenge but indicated any potential bout would likely take place later in 2026 and at middleweight.

With ambitions of headlining major venues such as Cardiff City Stadium or the Principality Stadium, Price’s victory could mark a significant step towards establishing herself as one of boxing’s leading figures.