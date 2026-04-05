Inter Miami rally to hold Austin to draw in new stadium opener

Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal later disallowed at Nu Stadium in Miami on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

Substitute Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored as Inter Miami salvaged a 2-2 draw against visiting Austin FC to officially open their long-awaited permanent stadium on Saturday night officially.

Miami rallied from a goal down at the 26,700-seat Nu Stadium just west of downtown Miami, replacing their old temporary home of Chase Stadium in nearby Fort Lauderdale.

"This is a spectacular stadium, clearly world-class," Miami’s coach Javier Mascherano said after. "The crowd was incredible; the place was absolutely packed."

Austin's Guiherme Biro opened the scoring in the first half, which was levelled by Messi four minutes later in the 10th minute.

Jayden Nelson temporarily restored the visitors' lead in the 53rd minute of the match.

Verde (1-2-3, 6 points) have scored multiple goals for the first time since a 2-2 home draw against Minnesota in their season opener.

But Austin were held to a share of the points when Suarez scored an equaliser nine minutes after coming off the bench and finishing a well-worked corner.

Mateo Silvetti struck a curling cross to the near post, and German Berterame flicked a header to the far post, where Suarez was on hand to slot it from close range.

Once levelled late, Miami went close to getting the winner. Suarez dispatched a rebound into the net, only to be ruled offside. Then Austin's goalkeeper, Brad Stuver, dived full stretched to stop Messi's low effort in second-half stoppage time.

Following MLS Cup glory last season, Saturday's match was Inter Miami's first at home and their first in Miami after more than six years of declaring Fort Lauderdale their home.

Club’s co-owner David Beckham had been planning to bring a team to Miami, but in 2013, he chose Miami as the home for his team, as part of his contract that landed him in MLS with LA Galaxy in 2007. And in 2014 it was materialised.

"When I came to America and the MLS 20 years ago, my dream was to win championships, help raise the game of soccer that I love so much and to build my own team," Beckham said ahead of Saturday's game.

"Thirteen years ago, I announced Miami was my choice. We had no name. We had no fans. We had no stadium. Today, I stand in our new home. We are champions of the MLS. We have the best player in the history of the game playing in Miami. Dreams really can come true."