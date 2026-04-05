Alvaro Arbeloa takes blame as Real Madrid stumble late in title race

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa before the match against Manchester City in UEFA Champions League on March 17, 2026. — Reuters

Alvaro Arbeloa took full responsibility for Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Mallorca, calling the loss ‘absolutely all mine’ after a stoppage-time winner deepened their LaLiga title troubles.

Madrid fell behind early at Son Moix. Manu Morlanes scored in the first half. Despite a late response from substitute Eder Militao, who equalised in the 88th minute, the visitors were stunned in added time. Vedat Muriqi sealed the win.

The defeat leaves Madrid four points behind Barcelona in the title race.

Speaking afterwards, Arbeloa did not deflect blame.

"This defeat is mine, absolutely all mine, "Arbeloa said in his post-match news conference.

"What I need from [the players] is for them to already be thinking about Tuesday's match [against Bayern Munich in the Champions League]. I'm the one who makes the decisions, and this defeat is entirely the Real Madrid coach's fault... When they leave the locker room, they only have to think about Bayern."

The Madrid manager benched Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, citing fatigue and fitness. Both entered after halftime as Madrid chased the game.

"[The title race] is more difficult than it was before the game started," Arbeloa admitted.

"We have eight matchdays left, and regardless of how the league stands, as I told the players, our objective is to win all eight remaining games. We have to play better than we did today."

Match-winner Muriqi, visibly emotional, reflected on a difficult period.

“I might look tough, but I’m human,” he said. “After everything I’ve been through, this goal means a lot. Beating the best team in the world is special.”

Madrid now turns its attention to a crucial European clash with Bayern Munich.