Deontay Wilder outpoints Derek Chisora in potential farewell fight

Deontay Wilder celebrates with his team after winning his fight against Derek Chisora Action on April 4, 2026. — Reuters

Derek Chisora suffered a points defeat by Deontay Wilder in a wild heavyweight contest here at The O2 Arena on Saturday, in what could mark the final chapter of his long and gritty career.

The 42-year-old Briton endured a punishing night. He was dropped heavily in the eighth round. He tumbled through the ropes as Wilder pressed for a stoppage.

Chisora was on the brink several times but showed resilience, battling to hear the final bell. The contest defied expectations by lasting the distance.

Wilder was awarded a split-decision victory. Judges scored the bout 115–111 and 115–113 in his favour. A third judge saw it 115–112 for Chisora.

Speaking afterwards, the American paid tribute to his opponent’s toughness. He revealed a compassionate approach in the ring. He expressed concern for Chisora’s well-being amid the fierce exchanges.

"I had an adorable opponent. I knew Derek was going to bring everything he had," Wilder said afterwards.

"In the ring I saw his temple start to swell, I said 'you've got to live for your kids'. Too many lives have been lost in this ring, nobody gives a damn about us. Us fighters have to look out for each other.

"Tonight, I looked out for him, I want him to live for his kids. It's time for us to take care of each other. I have seven of my own, those are my best friends."

Both absorbed heavy punishment in a chaotic contest. Chisora had a strong fifth, briefly rocking Wilder before the former champion secured the win.

Remarkably, it was the 50th professional bout for both men. Chisora now has 14 defeats and had said this would be his farewell. However, he did not confirm his retirement when he was joined by his family in the ring.

While lacking finesse, the fight was gripping. Wilder’s win signals a resurgence and could prolong his late-stage career.