BCB extends captaincy tenures of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das

Bangladesh's captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (right) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan during the second ODI match against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. - AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has extended the captaincy tenure of Mehidy Hasan Miraz until the 2027 ODI World Cup, while Litton Das will remain as T20I captain until the 2028 T20 World Cup.

Litton’s original term as Bangladesh’s T20I captain was set to run until the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, which concluded in March.

However, Bangladesh withdrew from that tournament due to security concerns over playing their fixtures in India.

Meanwhile, Mehidy was appointed ODI captain last year, and under his leadership, Bangladesh secured victories against the West Indies in October 2025 and Pakistan in March 2026.

BCB’s cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen explained that the board wanted to provide stability in leadership by allowing captains to work without disruption and implement a long-term plan across formats.

“Since our T20 captain’s tenure effectively ended with the 2026 T20 World Cup, the current T20 captain and vice-captain will continue until the next T20 World Cup in 2028. At the same time, our ODI captain’s tenure is also nearing its end. So, we feel it is very important that the captains can work uninterrupted and follow a long-term vision,” Abedeen said.

He further stated that the board had confidence in Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who has been leading the side for the past year, and believed extending his tenure ahead of the World Cup would help him further strengthen and organise the team.

“Mehidy Hasan Miraz has already been leading the team for about a year, and with the World Cup approaching, we thought that giving him this opportunity would allow him to organise and strengthen the team even better," he stated.

Abedeen also praised Miraz’s performances and dedication, saying the all-rounder had shown strong commitment to the side and deserved the opportunity to guide the team over a longer period.

"In my view, Miraz has been performing well and has shown strong commitment to the team. Considering all these factors, this decision has been made to provide a long-term tenure, ensuring that the captains can play a decisive role in shaping and managing the team effectively,” he added.

In a separate development, the BCB has appointed former spinner Mohammad Rafique as a spin bowling consultant for one year.

This marks the first time the board has brought Rafique on board in a specialised role since his retirement in 2008.

Abedeen described Rafique as a valuable addition to the board’s understaffed spin-coaching unit. Rafique is expected to work across various levels of the BCB’s representative teams, including the senior men’s side.

“Based on his performance, especially his bowling, and considering the tournaments he has played recently, he does not even seem like a retired cricketer,” Abedeen said. “Even at this age, his intent and attitude on the field in a regular game are impressive. So we believe that spinners at every level can benefit from him.

“To be honest, we have about eight or ten pace-bowling coaches. But when we look back, we cannot even find three spin-bowling coaches in the country. That is very alarming. We need to develop our own spin coaches. Rafique is almost a ready-made person who can serve this purpose immediately.”