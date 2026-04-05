Dian Forrester says 'always wanted to play in PSL' after fiery cameo against Islamabad

Rawalpindi’s star player Dian Forrester walks across the ground during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 4 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: South African batting all-rounder Dian Forrester, currently representing RawalPindiz in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has expressed his excitement at taking part in the tournament.

Speaking during a post-match press conference, Forrester reflected on a memorable outing, sharing his delight at finally making his debut in one of the world’s most competitive T20 leagues.

The young cricketer highlighted the emotions he experienced leading up to the game, recalling that playing in the PSL had been a childhood dream.

“Yeah, first of all, it was excitement. I’ve always wanted to play in the PSL. As a kid growing up, you watch this tournament, and to know I was going to make my debut – I was super excited,” Forrester said.

He further elaborated on the role played by his captain, praising Mohammad Rizwan for offering simple yet effective advice that allowed him to play with clarity and freedom.

“Rizwan came to me and just said, ‘Clear mind, back your options.’ The coaching staff also said, ‘Just be yourself, give yourself a bit of time, and go enjoy it.’ Luckily enough, it came off tonight, and I really enjoyed it,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that despite his side suffering their third consecutive loss in the tournament, Forrester made an exceptional debut.

Batting down the order, he played a fiery cameo of 44 runs off just 19 balls, including two fours and four sixes.

His innings, alongside Kamran Ghulam’s fighting 50 off 39 deliveries (six fours and two sixes) and contributions from Abdullah Fazal (23) and Daryl Mitchell (19), took the Pindiz to a total of 156-7 in their 20 overs.

Openers Rizwan and Yasir Khan both failed miserably, scoring two runs each before being dismissed by Richard Gleeson. Sam Billings was out cheaply for seven off 11 balls, while Rishad Hossain contributed just three runs.

In reply, Islamabad United chased down the target with three wickets in hand in the 15th over. Young opening batter Sameer Minhas once again steered his team to victory with a stunning knock of 70 off 36 deliveries, hitting seven fours and four sixes.

Haider Ali and Mark Chapman then guided the side past the winning mark – Haider remaining unbeaten on 26 off 16 balls (three fours and a six), while Chapman played a fiery cameo of 24 off just seven deliveries, including four boundaries and a six.

For the uninitiated, RawalPindiz will play their next match against Multan Sultans at the same venue on 6 April.