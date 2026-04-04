PSL 11 points table after Islamabad United crush RawalPindiz

Islamabad United's Salman Irshad (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against RawalPindiz at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 4, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Three-time champions Islamabad United secured a resounding seven-wicket victory over RawalPindiz in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

United captain Shadab Khan's decision to field first paid dividends as their pacers-led bowling attack curtailed the debutants to a modest total of 156/7 in 20 overs despite Kamran Ghulam's anchoring half-century.

The right-handed batter waged a lone battle for the Pindiz and top-scored with a valiant 50 off 39 deliveries, laced with six fours and two sixes, while batting all-rounder Dian Forrester contributed with an unbeaten 19-ball 44, featuring two fours and four sixes.

For United, pacers Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad and Faheem Ashraf bagged two wickets each, while experienced all-rounder Imad Wasim chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, the three-time champions comfortably chased down the 157-run target for the loss of just three wickets and 34 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the United was emerging opener Sameer Minhas, who top-scored with a blazing 70 off 36 deliveries, studded with seven fours and four sixes, while the middle-order duo of Haider Ali and Mark Chapman contributed with unbeaten 26 and 24, respectively.

Rishad Hossain, Jalat Khan and Mohammad Ami could pick up a wicket apiece for the Pindiz.

The seven-wicket victory marked the United's second in four matches and lifted them to the second position in the PSL 11 standings with five points, pipping defending champions Lahore Qalandars, who have a point less.

On the other hand, it marked the third consecutive defeat for the Pindiz, who remained seventh in the points table, just ahead of fellow debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen due to a relatively superior net run rate, as both sides have lost each of their respective first three matches.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Karachi Kings 3 3 0 0 6 0.486 Islamabad United 4 2 1 1 5 1.055 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 1.546 Multan Sultans 3 2 1 0 4 0.303 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 0.674 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 0 2 0.093 RawalPindiz 3 0 3 0 0 -1.414 Hyderabad Kingsmen 3 0 3 0 0 -2.077

2020 champions Karachi Kings remained at the summit of the PSL 11 points table with six points after three matches, while Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators hold the fourth, fifth and sixth positions with four, three and two points, respectively.

The next PSL 11 match is scheduled to be played between the previous edition's runners-up, the Gladiators, and 2021 champions Sultans at the same venue on Sunday.