Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus, asks fans for prayers

Former skipper Shahid Afridi. Photo: AFP

Cricket legend Shahid Afridi on Saturday confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The former cricketer took to Twitter to share the news and asked fans to pray for his well-being.

"I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," the post read.

It is pertinent to mention that Afridi has been partaking in his humanitarian work in a bid to aid those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former skipper distributed ration bags across Pakistan as the country grapples with the virus.

Meanwhile, former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz became the first known casualty from within Pakistan's sporting circles to die from the novel coronavirus.

